Sean McVay’s Touchdown Celebration Went Viral on Sunday, and you can see it here.

Sean McVay’s Touchdown Celebration On Sunday Went Viral

Today, the Los Angeles Rams are taking care of business against the San Francisco 49ers, securing the NFC West title.

And, as you might expect, Sean McVay, the head coach, is having a blast with it.

Rams touchdown catcher Tyler Higbee had a “guest” join him for the celebration after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter to put the Rams up 17-0 against the 49ers.

Sean McVay was the one who was jumping around and high-fiving Higbee.

McVay, however, may have become a little too animated for his own good.

To get McVay off the field, the referee had to approach him and physically move him.

Aside from that, it’s been a magical afternoon in LA.

The Rams are a half-game away from clinching the division title and hosting a playoff game at home.

Even if it is a little excessive, that is worth celebrating.

