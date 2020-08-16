Sean O’Malley taken away on stretcher with potential broken foot after shock TKO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 252

SEAN O’MALLEY was taken away on stretcher with a potential broken foot after a shock TKO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 252.

The star went into the clash with a 13-0 record, but he was blown away inside the first round in Las Vegas after hurting himself early doors.

Sean O’Malley was carted off post-fight. #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/LvSe3wCeLj

O’Malley started strongly and caught his opponent with two heavy low kicks as Vera struggled to find his range.

It looked like the outspoken Sugar Show was well on his way to stretching his unbeaten run when suddenly he stepped forward and buckled awkwardly to the mat.

He got back up but was clearly walking gingerly as Vera’s team urged their man on.

The exact moment @SugaSeanMMA injured his leg without being touched 😫 #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/j0XJrYpjHB

WOW 😳

Chito Vera takes Sean O’Malley from the ranks of the undefeated with some nasty elbows 💪 #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/3zjmzdAMwN

O’Malley was now in full retreat as he limped around the cage but managed to avoid being hit with anything.

He then came but missed in the final minute of the first.

Vera ducked as O’Malley fell to the canvas as his foe quickly followed him to the ground.

He landed a massive elbow that rocked O’Malley before unleashing a couple of follow up shots causing referee Herb Dean to step in.

Many felt it was a strange stoppage as O’Malley was still fighting, but with his foot clearly shot, it was a sensible one from the experienced official.

And the devastated O’Malley was unable to even walk backstage afterwards as the cameras caught him being stretchered from the octagon.

Vera said afterwards: “He was waiting on me to go crazy, just the same Wineland and the Mexican kid went, but that’s not how I fight, big right hand going forward, that’s a cheap way to fight I believe, I feel like if you find the right coaches and you put the right in, your technique will be high level.

“I try personally to be a high-level black belt, a high-level wrestler and a high-level striker.

“Joe Rogan has the best advice, don’t read comments, don’t read negativity. I feed myself with positivity, my family, my friends.

“I know who are the real fans, who are the hardcore ones.

“I don’t have time to be going back and forth with people, those guys are empty guys.

“Every time you answer them, they win, if you don’t answer them, you’re winning in life, so I’m in a good spot.

“I’ve said this before the fight, I’ll say this right now, I’m in good spirits, I’m a person that works hard for me, for my family, for my country and when you work the way I work, your dreams come true.”