Sean O’Malley warned Jake Paul that fighting in MMA is on a “different level” after he claimed he’d sign a one-fight UFC deal.

After claiming he’d sign a one-fight UFC deal, Jake Paul was warned by Sean O’Malley that fighting in MMA is a “different level.”

The YouTuber recently stated that if UFC president Dana White caves in to his demands, he will retire from boxing and sign a one-fight deal with the organization.

Paul, 24, teased a move to mixed martial arts by posting video of himself practicing leg kicks earlier this month, but UFC bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley believes The Problem Child will struggle in the sport.

“It takes so long [to get good at MMA], it takes so long,” O’Malley said on his Sugar Show podcast recently.

“Doing what he did in boxing in MMA will take longer.”

He boxed quickly, which is impressive.

Tyron Woodley was knocked out by him.

That’s insane, to say the least.

“Like, that’s pretty crazy, but going into MMA and having success is on another level.”

“There are just too many things you have to master.”

Despite the fact that he believes Paul will take some time to master MMA, O’Malley refuses to rule out the former Disney star’s chances.

“He’s got the drive, and he’s got the heart, and he’s got the work ethic,” the 27-year-old added.

It’s been established.

“I’d keep an eye on it.”

“If you want to come into MMA, we would gladly do it,” Scott Coker told MMA Junkie.

“Consider this: He isn’t saying, ‘I’m going to train here.’

‘I’m going to the gym there to train.’

“He’ll go to one of the best gyms on the planet, where Khabib is, where Daniel Cormier is still training, where Cain Velasquez is now teaching, and he’ll thrive in an environment where he already has a wrestling background.”

“Obviously, he has a lot of striking ability.

You’ve already seen it, and this guy is only going to get better and better.”

Last December, Paul fought Tyron Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion, in a rematch.

With a stunning sixth-round KO that went viral, the social media sensation brought their rivalry to a close.

