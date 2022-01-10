Sean Payton Breaks the Bad News About Taysom Hill

Sean Payton Breaks Taysom Hill Injury News

In the team’s win over Atlanta on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints lost a playoff spot as well as quarterback Taysom Hill.

Hill was forced to leave the game early due to a foot injury, which Sean Payton now claims is serious.

The Saints coach “says that Taysom Hill will have to have surgery on his Lisfranc injury,” according to Saints writer John Hendrix.

Sean Payton says that Taysom Hill will have to have a surgery on his Lisfranc injury — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) January 10, 2022