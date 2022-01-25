Sean Payton: Dianna Russini Shares What She’s Heard

Sean Payton, the New Orleans Saints’ longtime head coach, announced his retirement on Tuesday afternoon, shocking the football world.

Payton is expected to leave the team in the near future, according to rumors that surfaced over the weekend.

That, however, was just the most recent in a long line of rumors that he would retire from the game.

This time, however, the rumors were confirmed.

What happens next, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, several other teams “knew” Payton was leaving New Orleans.

According to her report, those teams reportedly “explored” ways to get a hold of the star head coach.

On Twitter, Russini said, “There were teams who knew Sean Payton was trying to figure out what he wanted to do next and that he wanted to possibly leave New Orleans.”

“There were teams that looked into making a move and hiring the 58-year-old, according to multiple conversations with league sources.”

Dianna Russini Shares What She’s Heard On Sean Payton

Dianna Russini Shares What She’s Heard On Sean Payton