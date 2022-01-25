Sean Payton Discloses His 2022 Season ‘Plans’

After a decade and a half as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton announced his retirement today.

Fans of the NFL who want Payton to coach their team will have to wait at least a year.

While Payton did not rule out the possibility of returning to the sidelines in the future, he made it clear that he wants to take some time off.

Payton announced his decision to sit out the 2022 season during a press conference this afternoon.

