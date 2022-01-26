Sean Payton’s Son Reacts to His Father’s Decision

Sean Payton’s children were a major part of his life with the New Orleans Saints from the time he took over as head coach in 2006 until his retirement today.

Connor Payton took to Twitter after his father’s press conference this afternoon to express his gratitude to the Saints’ fans and the city of New Orleans.

The 21-year-old, who has spent over two-thirds of his life with the team, shared photos of himself on the field at the Superdome with his father and celebrating a Super Bowl XLIV victory.

“The Who Dat Nation is responsible for who I am today!” wrote Connor Payton.

“I’ll always be a Saints fan at heart, and I’m eternally grateful to the fans and the city of New Orleans.”

From the age of six to twenty-one, thank you and we love you all (hashtag)WhoDat

