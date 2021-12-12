Sean Payton’s Today’s Sideline Appearance Has Saints Fans Concerned

Sean Payton’s Today’s Sideline Appearance Is Uncertain Among Saints Fans

Sean Payton, the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, didn’t wear his usual headgear when he took the field at MetLife Stadium this afternoon.

Payton, who normally wears a visor on the sideline, will not be wearing one today against the New York Jets.

The sight of Payton without his hat isn’t something we’re used to seeing.

Good to have make a wish Sean Payton back today pic.twitter.com/AQg2TNSuuT — Old Man, Saints Fan (@Speak_Up_Son) December 12, 2021

Sean Payton coaching without a hat or visor has me uncomfortable right now. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) December 12, 2021

Is that Sean’s..hair?? — Maddy Hudak (@MaddyHudak_94) December 12, 2021

Seeing no hat/visor Sean Payton is weird. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) December 12, 2021

@nick_underhill are we positive that’s @SeanPayton on the sideline? I barely recognize the guy not wearing a visor. — Brad Booker (@bradbooker) December 12, 2021

Sean Payton not wearing a visor is throwing me off — Jordan Hirsch (@mrjordanhirsch) December 12, 2021

Sean Payton without a visor is weird. #NOvsNYJ — Troy Appel (@tdappel) December 12, 2021

@Amie_Just When was the last time Sean Payton didn’t wear a hat or visor on the sideline? — Greg Wagner (@SeattleWagner) December 12, 2021