Sean Taylor’s Legendary Pro Bowl Hit

Throwback: Sean Taylor’s Pro Bowl Legendary Hit

Sean Taylor, a Washington safety, had an iconic highlight during his only Pro Bowl appearance fifteen years ago.

Typically, the Pro Bowl is a low-key event.

When Buffalo Bills punter Bryan Moorman tried to run a fake punt during the 2007 Pro Bowl, he probably had that in mind, only to run into Taylor, who wasn’t going to take it easy.

The result was one of the most memorable hits in NFL history, a collision that has lasted long after Taylor’s death in November 2007.

