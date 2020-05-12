Season extension: DFB plans cup final on July 4th

Dhe game operations in the DFB Cup should continue in the current Corona crisis in June. The German Football Association (DFB) plans the final for July 4th. This was announced by the DFB on Monday after a presidium meeting. Subject to political approval, the semi-finals are scheduled to be held on June 9-10.

The endgame date mentioned in Berlin, however, would be after the end of some professional contracts that apply until June 30. In addition to defending champions FC Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt, regional league 1. FC Saarbrücken and Bayer Leverkusen are also represented. Previously, the “kicker” had reported on corresponding DFB schedules.

Because of the corona virus pandemic, the three remaining games must be played without an audience. The semi-finals were originally for the 22./23. Scheduled for April, the final in the Olympic Stadium was scheduled for May 23. “With this decision by the DFB Presidium, we put the framework in place should the ball be able to roll again in the 3rd division and in the DFB Cup in a timely manner. Another step has been taken, we are prepared, ”said DFB Vice President Peter Frymuth. Defending champion Bayern welcomes Eintracht, fourth division Saarbrücken faces Leverkusen at home.

The DFB closely followed its hygiene and safety concept for the cup, the 3rd league and the women’s Bundesliga to that of the German Football League (DFL), which had already received federal and state approval for a restart of the Bundesliga in the second half of May had received. From this Saturday on – also with ghost games – the 26th matchday should continue. Managing Director Christian Seifert called the continuation of the season on ZDF “the absolute emergency operation”.

The new cup dates are based on the general schedule of the DFL. The semi-finals are to take place during the week between the 30th and 31st Bundesliga matchday, the final is scheduled to follow one week after the league season finale.

Women’s Bundesliga: start planned for May 29

The DFB plans to continue the Bundesliga for women from May 29. In order to be able to complete the remaining six game days, however, political approval is also required.

“It is really good news that the DFB created the framework for continuing the game at the end of May. The hygiene concept developed by the DFL and DFB is very convincing with regard to the health of those involved in the game, which stands above everything, ”said Ralf Kellermann, the sporting director of the German champions and first-placed VfL Wolfsburg. The unbeaten Wolfsburg lead confidently ahead of FC Bayern Munich and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

“Since there are gradually clear easing in many areas of social life, I think it is appropriate after the starting shot for the DFL leagues also under the aspect of equal rights that the ball may roll again in the women’s Bundesliga under certain conditions Siegfried Dietrich, the chairman of the DFB committee women’s national leagues, was quoted in the communication.

The league would continue on May 29 with match day 17, with the season finale scheduled for June 28, 2020. In the DFB cup competition for women, the quarter-finals would be played on June 3. The semi-finals could take place on June 10th and 11th, 2020, the final in Cologne on July 4th, 2020. The extraordinary Bundestag of the DFB has to decide on the recommendations on May 25th.

“We are all looking forward to ending the season on a sporting path, and I very much hope that politicians will soon signal their green light for this path,” said Kellermann.

Also continuation of the 3rd league

With a full program at the end of the season: The DFB has also cleared the way for a continuation of the 3rd division. The Presidium decided to resume play on May 26, pending regulatory approval. The new outline schedule also means that the remaining eleven match days will be played with five English weeks, so that the season ends on June 30th. The two relegation games between the third place in the 3rd league and the table 16. According to current plans, the 2nd Bundesliga would join by July 7th.

“The 3rd league is concentrating on a possible continuation of the season and its maintenance as a professional league. We would be happy to be able to start playing again in May. It should always be our basic principle that the sporting decisions are made on the field and not on the green table, ”said Tom Eilers, chairman of the third division committee.

The DFB has an almost identical hygiene concept to the DFL, which had already received political approval for the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga. The association is now expecting a positive signal for its premium league product.

However, the time until the restart will be anything but quiet. Several clubs complain that the hygiene concept cannot be implemented. For example, the clubs would have to hire their own hygiene officer, something that Waldhof Mannheim and FSV Zwickau alone have not been able to do so far.

In addition, the DFB’s plan to allow neutral venues, should some stadiums be closed, causes resentment. That is why Mannheim’s managing director Markus Kompp asked the association to vote among the clubs. “I requested a new vote. I do not see that the DFB wants to continue the season based on an outdated opinion, but under new conditions, keyword neutral venue, ”said Kompp of the German press agency.