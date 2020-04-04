Sebastián Jurado confessed who his idol is in goal … and no, he is not from Cruz Azul

Sebastián Jurado has become one of the most beloved reinforcements for the Cruz Azul fans. The goalkeeper, despite not having debuted yet in Clausura 2020 (he only played in the first leg of Concachampions), conquered with his charisma and youth the cement workers, who see the young man from Veracruz as the future keeper of La Maquinaria.

In an interview through Instagram with La Octava Sports 88.1 FM, Jurado spoke of the present of the Machine and confessed that Iker Casillas “He is his biggest idol in goal”.

“Every player wants to be a player on the field. It is a complicated situation that we hope will be resolved ”, said about the possibility of Cruz Azul being crowned champion with just 10 days played.

Asked about his choice of The Machine as a destination after his departure from Sharks, Jury replied that it was the best option and that he sees in Cruz Azul “a team that can give him a projection.”

“In Veracruz it was a very complicated subject. There was a crisis, but I had to focus on sports. There were some approaches but I never had a formal proposal from any European team, and I know that Cruz Azul can give me the necessary projection to end up playing there ”he commented.

With the suspension of the Closing 2020 of the Basic Forces, Jury loses the opportunity to play with the Sub 20, a team with which he has had more regularity and minutes since his arrival at La Maquina. However, the goalkeeper is optimistic says that the substitution “It is difficult, but I also know that I must have patience.”, ended.