Sebastián Mora wins his second medal: silver in scoring

Sebastián Mora won the silver on Friday during the scoring test at the World Track Cycling Championship, which is being held in Berlin (Germany), thus obtaining his second medal after the bronze achieved in the scratch.

The Spaniard was a favorite on the podium and did not fail, winning back when there were only two laps left to finish the race. In this way, Mora accumulated 40 points and only finished behind the young New Zealander Corbin Strong, who led with 58 points.

A little more than 15 laps to finish, the test invited to think that the medal options for Mora had been exhausted. He had to impose himself in the last two sprints or take a risk to win back in a short space. And then he embarked on that mission, starting with Strong and also in the company of Russian Viktor Manakov.

The three opened a gap and, after the New Zealander took the penultimate sprint and after the Spaniard was second, they saw each other in franchise to score another 20 points by lap. Strong, who already had the guaranteed gold, emptied while Mora raised offensives until he took the turn that earned him the money. The podium was completed by Dutchman Roy Eefting, with 36 points.

«I was able to take off my thorn yesterday and take out everything I had inside. The last 20 laps have been the key and I am very happy with what I have achieved, ”the Spaniard told the official media of the Royal Spanish Cycling Federation (RFEC). “I’m missing that rainbow jersey, but as I always say getting a medal in a World Cup is very difficult,” Mora added as soon as she got off her bike.

This third day of competition had started for the Spanish team with the presence of Pepe Moreno in the classification of the time trial kilometer. Thus, the sprinter of Ossa de Montiel made a time of 1: 01.331 to conclude in the seventeenth place and, therefore, stay out of the final reserved for the best eight. .