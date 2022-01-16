Sebastien Haller, a West Ham flop, scores for Ivory Coast at the Afcon… but viewers are more perplexed by what the keeper is doing.

Sebastien Haller, a West Ham flop, scores for Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations… but viewers are more perplexed by the keeper’s actions.

Sebastien Haller, a West Ham flop, has scored his first goal for Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Fans were perplexed by the Sierra Leone goalkeeper’s decision to move in the opposite direction as the 27-year-old smashed the ball home.

Ivory Coast takes the lead thanks to a partnership between Zaha and Haller pic.twitter.comYl1nGPo94n

In the 25th minute, Haller scored for Ivory Coast, latching onto Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha’s superb pass and firing into the bottom corner.

It was the Ajax striker’s fourth goal for the national team in just seven appearances.

However, goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara was scrutinized after he appeared to move to his right as Haller’s shot was deflected in the opposite direction.

And football fans were perplexed by the goalkeeper’s feeble attempt to save the shot.

“Keeper acting like a year seven in goal up against a year eleven about to shoot from six yards,” one social media user wrote.

“Looks like a penalty kick,” another person added.

Keeper went in the wrong direction.”

“What is the keeper doing? Looks like he moved out of the way,” a third perplexed supporter wondered.

Ivory Coast couldn’t get all three points thanks to Haller’s goal, as Sierra Leone snatched a 2-2 draw at the death.

Ten minutes into the second half, Musa Noah Kamara leveled the score, before Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe restored the Ivorians’ lead.

Ivory Coast’s hopes of making it two wins in a row at the Africa Cup of Nations were dashed by Alhadj Kamara’s stoppage time equalizer.

Since joining Ajax for £20 million from West Ham in January 2020, Haller has been a revelation.

After joining the Hammers for £45 million, the Ivorian only managed 14 goals in 54 appearances before being sold for a bargain.

Despite this, he has 33 goals in just 45 games for the Dutch champions.

He has scored 10 goals in only six Champions League games, making him the competition’s top scorer thus far.

