The SEC Commissioner’s Remark on the Viralness of the College Football Playoff

The Georgia Bulldogs are still on cloud nine after winning their first national title in 40 years.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey addressed the crowd at the school’s parade celebration on Saturday.

Outside of southeastern America, the commish’s remarks caused quite a stir.

“As the commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, I think the four-team Playoff worked out fine this year, didn’t it?” Greg Sankey said to the Georgia crowd, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.

Greg Sankey to the Georgia crowd: “As the commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, I think the four-team Playoff worked out fine this year, didn’t you?” — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) January 15, 2022