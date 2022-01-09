SEC Program Hires Ohio State’s Brian Hartline’s Brother

This offseason, the Auburn football team is expected to make a significant hire.

Mike Hartline, the brother of Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, will join the Tigers as an analyst, according to college football insider Matt Zenitz of On3.

Mike was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Ohio Dominican Panthers for the previous three seasons.

Hartline previously worked as an offensive quality control assistant at Cincinnati from 2017 to 2018 and as an intern at Ohio State from 2015 to 2016.

He was an All-SEC quarterback for Kentucky and later worked as a practice squad quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots.

