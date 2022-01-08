SEC should be limited to one CFB playoff spot, according to a columnist.

A columnist believes the SEC should be limited to only one spot in the CFB playoffs.

The college football landscape has shifted dramatically in recent months as a result of conference realignment.

It all started when Oklahoma and Texas accepted bids to join the SEC earlier this season. After that, schools like BYU and Houston accepted bids to join larger conferences, keeping the conference realignment train rolling.

However, conference realignment isn’t the only hot topic in college football.

In recent months, the expansion of the College Football Playoff has dominated the news.

With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, as well as the possibility of playoff expansion, one columnist believes it’s time to limit the SEC to just one playoff berth.

The Washington Examiner’s Conn Carroll had this to say:

Regardless of how many SEC teams make the playoff, the College Football Playoff committee is unlikely to impose restrictions in the future.

Every year is different, but the SEC proved once again that it has two of the best teams in college football this season.

Alabama and Georgia both rolled through Cincinnati and Michigan to set a date for the national championship game.

The purpose of the playoffs is to determine which teams are the best.

If the rest of the college football world isn’t ready to compete, it’s not the SEC’s fault.

Columnist Thinks SEC Should Be Limited To 1 CFB Playoff Spot

Columnist Thinks SEC Should Be Limited To 1 CFB Playoff Spot