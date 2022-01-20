Secret hotel lounges, Powerpoints, and yachts are all part of a football manager’s job interview.

Secret hotel lounges, Powerpoint presentations, and yachts are all part of a football manager’s job interview.

Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard are said to be in the running for the Everton manager’s job, but what exactly does a managerial interview entail?

It sounds strange – a former England international laying out his plan to transform a football club while people in robes stroll past on their way to the spa.

However, in the world of managerial interviews, the scenario set forth by one executive is fairly common.

“You book a hotel lounge,” one suggested, “somewhere discreet where you can trust the staff, and you can meet there.”

“It simply pushes both of you out of your comfort zones.”

If you do it in the boardroom, I believe you’re sending a message that says, “impress us.”

Then you get what they think you want to hear, along with promises to do this or that.

“But the whole point is that you want to meet the real person and see if your visions are compatible.

Anyone can bluff you with a good sales pitch, but you’re hiring a manager, not a sales pitch.”

Perhaps it will be a slightly more upmarket experience for Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard, who have both agreed to interviews with Everton this week.

After all, Rafa Benitez was flown out to a yacht in Sardinia this summer to meet Farhad Moshiri and Alisher Usmanov and discuss a vision for how to address the long-standing issues at Goodison Park.

Benitez is a meticulous, master planner who is so engrossed in football that he will frequently take water bottles from the fridge and arrange them on a table to mimic formations and player movement.

Even if his brief spell at Everton ended in acrimony, it’s easy to see why he impressed the club’s decision-makers.

According to Greg Abbott, a former Carlisle manager, the interview process is all about “making sure you’re on the same page.”

He tells me, “It’s never just one meeting.”

“The first one might be a formal interview where you discuss resources, expectations, playing squad, and what your style is, and the second one – which is actually more important – is much less formal, over coffee in a hotel or wherever, but it’s about the person.”

