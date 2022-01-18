See Arsenal legend Ian Wright punch a poster of Roy Keane during a tour of Man Utd’s dressing room.

See Arsenal legend Ian Wright punch a poster of Roy Keane during a tour of Man United’s dressing room.

Fans adore IAN WRIGHT and Roy Keane for their on-screen antics as pundits, as well as their in-depth knowledge of the game.

And during a recent tour of Old Trafford, Arsenal legend Wright sent Keane a hilarious message that proves their friendship goes beyond the screen.

Wright posted a video to Instagram while walking around the bowels of Manchester United’s stadium, walking past various sections commemorating some of the club’s greatest ever players.

Wright noticed a poster of former captain Keane as he walked past posters of Bobby Charlton and Tommy Taylor.

The ex-Gunners player pointed to one of Keane’s old shirts before pointing to a poster of the man himself and turning to the camera with a cheeky grin.

Before continuing on his way, he jokingly punched the poster of Keane in the mouth.

It could have been because Wright ‘didn’t like’ Keane even though they were rivals on the pitch.

Or getting even with Wright after the latter arrived two minutes late to a lunch and Keane told him he wasn’t Manchester United material.

That rivalry has been replaced by friendship, as evidenced by Wright’s cheeky dig at Keane’s poster as a brilliant duo as ITV pundits.

Wright posted photos of himself in front of Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek’s shirts while in the Manchester United dressing room.

Lingard retweeted Wright’s photo with the caption “brothers for life,” while Van de Beek retweeted Wright’s photo with love hearts.

Both players have been heavily linked with a departure from the club.

The duo are two of the SEVENTEEN players who could leave Old Trafford this summer as part of an overhaul of the entire squad.

Lingard is said to be in talks with Tottenham about a possible move when his contract expires.

Meanwhile, Van de Beek is said to have turned down a loan offer from Newcastle United.

