See how Santa Cruz Warriors’ Jeremy Pargo hits the game-winning 3-pointer

Jeremy Pargo made the most of his 10-day contract with the Golden State Warriors, but when it expired in mid-February, the team didn’t sign a second pact.

Instead, Pargo returned to the Warriors’ G League partner in Santa Cruz.

On Friday evening, Pargo offered one of the season’s more dramatic moments for the entire Warriors organization.

After the Sea Dubs were one point behind the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the last few seconds, Pargo struck a 3-pointer with a 0.9 second lead to give Santa Cruz a 130-128 victory.

Pargo ended the game with 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting from the field, including 6-of-11 from 3-point range. The 33-year-old distributed nine assists and got five rebounds in the win.

During his time in San Francisco, Pargo averaged 8.3 points and 2.7 assists in three games in 14.7 minutes.

Pargo plays in the G League and is likely to deserve another shot to play in the NBA, whether it’s the Warriors or another franchise.

