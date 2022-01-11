‘Seems like everything is a chore,’ says Alan Shearer of Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, who is ‘not enjoying football as much’.

‘It appears as if everything is a chore,’ says Alan Shearer of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, who is ‘not enjoying football as much’.

According to record Premier League scorer Alan Shearer, Marcus Rashford is acting as if football is a ‘chore.’

So far this season, the Red Devils forward has only three goals in 15 games and has looked out of sorts in recent months.

During Man Utd’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa on Monday night, he put in another underwhelming performance.

And a sympathetic Shearer admitted that you can tell Rashford is having trouble right now.

“I think it’s a little bit better, I think, in that first half,” he said on the BBC’s coverage of the game.

I understand that he’s had injuries and that he’s struggling with confidence, but he’s done incredible work off the field.

“However, it appears that a lot of the time this season, everything is a chore.

He appears to be putting in a lot of effort.

He doesn’t appear to be as enthusiastic about football as he once was.

“I understand.

It’s a learning curve, and you’ll figure out how to overcome it.

“In the first half, there were a couple more encouraging signs.

“Certainly, when he was down that left-hand side, he asked a lot of questions.

Before the game, I mentioned a lack of width.

“That hasn’t been the case; he has performed admirably on that side.”

Then he moves to the right side.

So, tonight, he’ll be a little better.”

Rashford failed to follow in Mason Greenwood’s shot in the second half of the game, much to the chagrin of the Manchester United supporters.

He was then replaced in the 86th minute by Anthony Elanga.

“When you look at the body language of some of the players…,” Shearer continued at the conclusion of the game.

We don’t know what’s going on in Marcus Rashford’s personal life, so I don’t want to single him out.

‘However, everything appears to be a huge effort for him at the moment.’

“There isn’t a spark, and it’s very flat.”

He started off the first five or ten minutes giving Man United some width, and I thought to myself, “Here we go, he’s back to his best.”

“He had a glint in his eye.”

When [Mason] Greenwood cuts in from the right side in the first half, at the end, and in the second half, he just stands still.”

Rashford’s poor performance against Villa comes after he was forced to deny rumors that he is unhappy at Manchester United.

After a 1-0 defeat to Wolves earlier this month, the…

