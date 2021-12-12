Semih Sayginer, a Turkish pool player, has won the 3-cushion world cup.

Semih Sayginer, a Turkish pool player, has won the three-cushion world cup.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Semih Sayginer of Turkey won the Sharm El Sheikh World Cup 2021 on Saturday.

Sayginer defeated Dutch rival Dick Jaspers 50-37 to win the three-cushion men’s title at the tournament in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Sayginer won one world championship as an individual in 2003 and two world championships as a member of a team in 2003 and 2004.

In addition, the 57-year-old won an individual World Cup in 2003 and a European championship in 1999.