Senate Adopts $ 2 Trillion Virus Recovery Plan: Congress Update

(Bloomberg) – Republicans and Democrats have reached a hard-won US $ 2 trillion fiscal incentive agreement to support an economy crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The final version was the result of intense negotiations between Democratic Senate President Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The measure to clarify the Senate will put pressure on the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to quickly pass the measure so President Donald Trump can sign the law.

Senate Adopts $ 2 Trillion Virus Recovery Plan (11:48 p.m.)

The Senate passed its massive economic relief plan on Wednesday and sent the measure to the house, where the heads of state and government planned a vote for Friday.

The package includes an unprecedented supply of credit, tax breaks and direct payments to help the U.S. economy overcome a sudden deadlock as people avoid social interactions and businesses are nearby to prevent the spread of the corona virus. Over 68,000 Americans are infected with the fatal respiratory disease, and some economists warn that unemployment could reach 30%.

Senate Begins Vote on $ 2 Trillion Virus Bill (11:18)

The Senate began final voting on its historic bailout package. This is the final version of the legislation.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would have no additional votes until April 20.

The text of the $ 2 trillion stimulus plan is distributed (8:24 PM).

Senate negotiators distributed the text of the coronavirus stimulus measure in a final draft of the negotiated agreement. A copy was received from Bloomberg News.

However, a Senate official insisted that the legal text was not entirely final.

Mnuchin expects Senate bill to be adopted tonight (6:19 p.m.)

Mnuchin rejected an objection raised by four Republican senators against the law’s unemployment insurance and said he expected the Senate to pass the law quickly.

“We expect this bill to be adopted tonight and received in the house tomorrow and approved,” Mnuchin told White House reporters.

Trump said at the same press conference that he would sign the bill as soon as he got through Congress.

“I encourage the house to pass this important legislation and send the invoice to my desk for signature immediately. I will sign it immediately. “

Last details holding the vote on the virus bill (4:22 p.m.)

More than 12 hours after the Senate leaders announced an agreement, negotiations will continue on various parts of the final text of the $ 2 trillion coronavirus relief package, including language related to abortion providers, a person familiar with the matter.

McConnell and Schumer announced the agreement around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and after noon both said they expected a procedural vote later in the day. – Steven T. Dennis

Sanders deepens dispute over unemployment benefits (4:01 p.m.)

A dispute in the Senate over the virus stimulus package worsened on Wednesday when Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders threatened to stop the bill if changes to unemployment benefits were made to satisfy some Republicans. The standoff threatens to delay a Senate vote on the $ 2 trillion measure.

Four GOP senators pushed for a limit on unemployment benefits on Wednesday to ensure that redundant workers were paid no more than their previous wages. They said that employers would otherwise have an incentive to fire workers so that they could receive higher benefits.

Sanders, a candidate for the Democratic President’s nomination, said he would block the legislation itself if the Republicans didn’t give in. Sanders says he wants to monitor aid to companies more closely and ask them to pay higher wages and stop job transfers.

“It would be outrageous to prevent working-class Americans from receiving unemployment assistance included in this legislation,” said Sanders. – Erik Wasson

Three GOP Senators to Change Unemployment Benefit (2:06 PM)

Three Republican senators – Ben Sasse, Tim Scott, and Lindsey Graham – threaten to postpone a Senate vote on the virus stimulus law until changes are made to the unemployment benefit department.

The senators argue that if the unemployment benefit in some cases exceeds workers’ wages, the bill would create an incentive for layoffs and supply chain interruptions.

“If the federal government accidentally creates layoff incentives, we risk life-threatening bottlenecks in sectors where doctors, nurses, and pharmacists try to care for the sick, and where breeders and grocers, truckers, and cooks try to put food at the table Bring families, “said the senators in a statement. – Erik Wasson

It is time to adopt the stimulus calculation, says Schumer (1:07 p.m.).

Schumer said that once the bill was finalized, “Democrats are ready to speed up legislative review as much as possible within a few hours.”

“I tell the American people that help is on the way. Big help, quick help, ”said Schumer in the Senate. “It is time to pass it.”

The house meanwhile plans to notify members 24 hours before the vote, second-rate Democrat Steny Hoyer said in a letter to the members.

“We need to have the final legal text and a clear direction when the Senate will vote,” said Hoyer.

Pelosi said she wants the house to vote without having to call members to Washington. Some democratic members have said they want time to check the bill.

Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy called on the Chamber to move forward as quickly as possible and said in a statement, “We are already behind.”

McConnell Urges Senate to Act Together on Bill (12:30 PM)

McConnell said that he would consult with Schumer when a first vote on the further development of the economic measure should take place.

“The Senate will stand together today, act together, and adopt this historic aid package,” said McConnell when the chamber was opened for business.

Virus-Stimulus offers employers leave for payroll (11:39 a.m.)

GOP Senator Pat Toomey told reporters that the plan would cost around $ 2 trillion and would include a “long list” of tax incentives, including a two-year suspension of employer’s share in wage taxes and a tax credit for employee retention for over-sized employers for loans small businesses. It will be up to 50 percent of wages, Toomey said.

Toomey said the package would provide $ 100 billion directly to hospitals and healthcare providers, $ 250 million in hospital grants, and large investments in vaccines and test kits. Nobody is charged for corona virus testing, he said at a conference call.

The government-guaranteed small business loan program is managed by the small business administration and banks, with the amounts used for payroll, mortgage, and rent to be allocated, Toomey said.

The loan program includes a limit on share buybacks for the term of the loan, but does not limit the issue of corporate bonds.

“We have been attacked by a species that can kill many, many Americans. In response, the government closed our economy, ”said Toomey. “This is a massive intervention.”

Pelosi praises plan as “closer” to workers (9:01 a.m.)

The bill “has come a lot closer to American workers after negotiating with Democrats,” Pelosi said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

“House Democrats will now review the final provisions and legal text of the agreement to determine how to proceed,” said Pelosi.

She said Tuesday that she hoped the house could pass a Senate vote without taking members to Washington. This is only an option if no House member objects.

Non-partisan deal sets up stimulus vote in the Senate (8:30 a.m.)

The agreement paves the way for the Senate to vote on Wednesday and send the measure to the House. The democratically run house must adopt the same version before it is sent to Trump.

“It’s a good calculation,” Schumer, the Senate’s top democrat, told CNN on Wednesday morning. “This is the art of compromise. It is the art of coming together. America quickly needed a lot of help and I think we rose on this occasion. “

The plan includes approximately $ 500 billion that can be used to support credit and business support, including $ 50 billion for loans to U.S. airlines and state and local governments. It also has more than $ 350 billion to help small businesses. Then there is $ 150 billion for hospitals and other healthcare providers for equipment and supplies.

For individuals, the package offers direct payments to low and middle income Americans of $ 1,200 for each adult and $ 500 for each child. Schumer said Trump had indicated that these checks would run out on April 6.

Unemployment insurance would be extended to four months, benefits would be increased by $ 600 a week and entitlement to more workers would be increased.

Any company that receives a government loan is subject to a ban on share buybacks for the duration of the loan plus one additional year. They would also have to limit executive bonuses and take measures to protect workers. The finance department would have to disclose the terms of the loan or other aid to the companies, and a new inspector general would oversee the loan program. – Laura Litvan

