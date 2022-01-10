Senegal 1 Zimbabwe 0: After a VAR review, Mane scores a dramatic penalty in injury time to win the Afcon opener.

Senegal defeats Zimbabwe 1-0 in the Afcon opener, with Mane scoring a dramatic penalty after a VAR review in injury time.

Senegal beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations opener thanks to a last-minute penalty from SADIO MANE.

The Liverpool man was lively in the first half before fading after the break, but after the controversial award, he converted the decisive spot-kick in clinical fashion.

A shot struck a sliding defender on the arm, prompting the Guatemalan referee to point to the spot deep into second-half stoppage time.

The offence was not shown to TV audiences after a quick VAR review.

By the time the Reds forward scored, four minutes of extra time had elapsed.

Mane was given the opportunity to take the ball and slam it to the keeper’s right, earning his country three points in the Group B opener.

Kundai Benyu, a London-born Zim player, was injured as his country came close to achieving their first-ever Afcon clean sheet.

Senegal had 62% ball possession, while the rest of the stats were fairly even.

Zimbabwe is devastated!

Senegal wins after Sadio Mané scores an added-time penalty pic.twitter.comVLUoqWmxta

Senegal had 16 shots compared to 11 for Zimbabwe, with three and two on target, respectively.

Late in the game, Zimbabwe coach Mazepa was forced to make another change, with Tigere replacing Musona.

When the Warriors captain collapsed, physios rushed to the field and carried him off on a stretcher.

