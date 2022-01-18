Senegal, Morocco, and Gabon have qualified for the AFCON last 16 stage.

Senegal drew 0-0 with Malawi, Morocco drew 2-2 with Gabon, and Ghana was eliminated after a 3-2 loss to Comoros.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Senegal, Morocco, and Gabon were the most recent national football teams to secure last 16 AFCON berths on Tuesday.

Former AFCON champions Ghana, on the other hand, were eliminated from the tournament after a shocking group-stage exit, which marked the Black Stars’ true failure.

After a 0-0 draw with Malawi in Bafoussam, Cameroon, the Senegalese team won Group B.

They won the group after scoring five points in three games.

Guinea had advanced to the round of 16 stage with four points in Group B earlier Tuesday.

Malawi, in third place, has four points but will have to wait for a chance to qualify.

In the AFCON round of 16, the six group winners and runners-up (A to F), as well as the four best third-placed teams, will compete.

In Group C, Morocco and Gabon drew 2-2 in Yaounde, but both teams advanced to the last 16.

Morocco won Group C with seven points, while Gabon came in second with five.

In the 21st minute, Gabonese winger Jim Allevinah scored the game’s first goal.

Morocco waited nearly an hour for an equalizer before Sofiane Boufal converted a penalty kick in the 74th minute.

Gabon took the lead again in the 81st minute after Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd scored an own goal.

Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi scored a beautiful freekick three minutes later to secure a 2-2 draw.

– Ghana, the former African champions, has been eliminated from the AFCON.

Ghana was knocked out of the AFCON after a 3-2 defeat to Comoros in a Group C match in Garoua.

Comoros took an early lead through El Fardou Ben Nabouhane.

After team captain Andre Ayew was sent off in the first half, Ghana was reduced to ten men on the pitch.

In the 61st minute, Ahmed Mogni doubled the lead.

After goals from Richmond Boakye and Alexander Djiku, Ghana fought back to tie the game at 2-2.

Mogni scored the game-winning goal for Comoros in the 85th minute, his second of the match.

As a result, Ghana returned home with a point from three matches.

Comoros, in third place in Group C, has three points and is optimistic about extending their stay in Cameroon.