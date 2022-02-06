Senegal vs Egypt – AFCON 2022 final latest build-up: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, and team news

The Africa Cup of Nations final pits Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Sadio Mane against Senegal, who are attempting to become champions for the first time. Egypt has won the tournament seven times.

Despite the fact that Liverpool’s star players are in the spotlight, both sides have a number of key players, including Aston Villa’s Trezeguet and Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy.

Egypt has already defeated Ivory Coast and Cameroon on penalties, as well as Morocco in the quarter-finals after extra time.

Senegal has had a more straightforward schedule, but they will still be favorites in Sunday’s final, with Sadio Mane needing a hat-trick to win the golden boot.

After being sent off in Egypt’s semi-final victory over Cameroon, manager Carlos Queiroz will be absent from the field.

Egypt will likely start their strongest eleven, which includes Salah, Elneny, and Hegazy, but may be forced to rotate elsewhere due to fatigue, having gone to extra time in all three of their knockout stage games thus far.

Senegal has no new injury concerns and will field their strongest XI, which includes world-class players like Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, and Kalidou Koulibaly.

