Senegal vs. Zimbabwe LIVE: Stream, TV channel, and team news for the AFCON 2022 group game – the latest from Bafoussam

Senegal vs Zimbabwe LIVE: Stream, TV channel, and team news for the AFCON 2022 group game – the latest news from Bafoussam.

In their first Africa Cup of Nations match of the tournament, SENEGAL takes on Zimbabwe this afternoon.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool is expected to play for The Lions of Teranga, but Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will not play due to a coronavirus positive test.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

With our live blog below, you can keep up with all of the action…

Good day from Cameroon.

Welcome to our live coverage of Senegal’s match against Zimbabwe at the Kouekong Stadium in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The two African countries are the first to compete in Group B, but they will be missing players in Bafoussam due to COVID-19.

Nine of Senegal manager Aliou Cisse’s players have tested positive for coronavirus, including Chelsea goalkeepers Alfred Gomis and Edouard Mendy.

Seny Dieng of the Queens Park Rangers is the only goalkeeper available.

Kalidou Koulibaly of the Lions of Teranga and Napoli’s Famara Diedhiou, Saliou Ciss, Bamba Dieng, Mame Baba Thiam, Pape Matar Sarr, and Leicester’s Nampalys Mendy all tested positive.

Cisse will still have Sadio Mane of Liverpool, Idrissa Gueye of Paris Saint-Germain, Cheikhou Kouyate of Crystal Palace, Ismaila Sarr of Watford, and Pape Abou Cisse of Olympiacos to rely on.

All of Zimbabwe interim coach Norman Mapeza’s players have escaped the illness, but Bournemouth star Jordan Zemura has been unable to join the squad due to COVID-related protocols.

Kundai Benyu is also questionable after missing training due to a stomach illness, but Mapeza could turn to Luton forward Admiral Muskwe.