‘Senseless act of violence’: High school basketball players brutally beat up coach after game (VIDEO)

Four high school students from Malcom X. Shabazz High School in Newark have been suspended and face criminal charges on suspicion of beating up their assistant coach after an away game.

The reason for the conflict remains unclear, but footage shared on social media shows the coach getting kicked and punched by the players for more than 25 seconds.

The four members of JV basketball team are seen chasing the coach before they begin to brutally beat him up after he falls on the ground.

The students, whose names remain unknown, have reportedly been suspended and will face criminal charges for assaulting the coach.

High school basketball coach jumped by his own players. Damn! pic.twitter.com/RKnSjADE2a — Chad (@ChadBlue_) February 7, 2020

“Our detectives are investigating this incident to identify and to appropriately charge those individuals involved,” said the school’s public safety director, Anthony F. Ambrose.

“Those found to have participated in this senseless act of violence will face criminal charges.”

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka said that those involved in the incident would be punished for the brutal act of violence which “will not be tolerated.”

“The actions of these students will not be tolerated and they don’t represent the majority of the school. The school and team have many great kids, who go on to college and do great things, and we’re proud of them. We support the superintendent and principal and will do whatever we can to make the rest of the year successful,” Baraka said.