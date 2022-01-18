Serbian athletes rally around anti-vaxxer Matic, who blasts Australia for deporting Djokovic as “shameful.”

Serbian athletes rally behind anti-vaccination activist Matic, who blasts Australia for deporting Djokovic as “shameful.”

NEMANJA MATIC slammed “shameful” Australia for deporting Novak Djokovic as Serbian athletes showed their support.

The world No. 1 tennis player lost his final appeal against his visa being revoked.

1 was expelled from Australia for the first time.

Despite his well-known anti-vaccination stance, Djokovic and his ardent supporters have claimed for years that he was given an exemption to compete in the Australian Open.

The government, on the other hand, deemed the athlete a threat to public health and ‘good order,’ and three judges unanimously dismissed his last-ditch appeal to stay and play in Australia.

Nemanja Matic, a midfielder for Manchester United, slammed the decision, calling it “shameful.”

An enraged Matic shared a photo of Djokovic holding the ATP Finals trophy on his Instagram Story.

The United midfielder captioned the photo, “Your glory and their shame will live forever.”

Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic also joined in the fun.

Djokovic wrote, “Simply the best,” after sharing a long list of positive things he’s done in his career, including charitable donations.

After being forced to leave Australia and postpone his quest for 21 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic expressed his dissatisfaction.

Andy Murray, the former world No. 1 tennis player, has announced his retirement.

The world No. 1 and two-time Wimbledon champion expressed his condolences to Djokovic, whom he has beaten in four Australian Open finals.

“It’s not good for the tournament,” Murray told the BBC, “because it’s better when all of the top players are in it.”

He went on to say that there would be “questions” about what happened to the Serbian, who had known Murray since he was 12 years old and had competed with him on the junior circuit.

Murray continued, “He’s someone I respect and have competed against.”

“I’m not happy that he’s in this situation, and I’m not happy that he’s been detained.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, on the other hand, defended the decision, saying it was “in the public interest.”

“I applaud the decision to strengthen our borders and keep Australians safe,” Morrison said.

