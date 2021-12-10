Serena Williams, the GOAT, could retire after Wimbledon, even if she doesn’t win the 24th Slam.

WILL Serena Williams retire from tennis in 2022?

The American, who is 40 years old, has accomplished almost everything she has ever wanted in a stellar career.

Yet, with each Slam that passes without her name on the entry list, the feeling grows that the youngest Williams sister’s time is running out.

She tore her hamstring only seven games into a first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon last year, and she was in tears as she walked off Centre Court.

She has since missed the Tokyo Olympics, the US Open, and the Australian Open next month due to injury.

Medical professionals believe she should not compete in Melbourne, where she has won seven singles titles.

Given that clay isn’t her favorite surface and she rarely competes outside of the majors these days, Wimbledon or the US Open could be her final appearance at the top level.

Her chances of winning another major title have all but vanished, and now it’s all about leaving the sport on her own terms.

Obviously, if she wins 23 Slams, there will always be that nagging feeling of “what if?”

What if she had won one of the four Slam finals after giving birth to Olympia in September 2017?

What if she hadn’t received on-court coaching during the 2018 US Open final against Naomi Osaka, allowing her to avoid the red mist that caused her to argue with umpire Carlos Ramos in unprecedented meltdown scenes?

What if she’d defeated German Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final three years ago?

She would have most likely retired by now if she had tied or even surpassed Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slams held since 1973.

Regardless of her body breaking down on a regular basis, it is her desire, hunger, and perhaps misplaced belief that propels her forward.

Some argue that she is already the greatest female tennis player of all time in terms of legacy.

Court, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, and Steffi Graf are all better than her.

Williams has a variety of interests outside of tennis, the most notable of which is her love of fashion, and she has amassed nearly (dollar)100 million in prize money alone.

That’s despite the millions of dollars in sponsorship and commercial deals.

She’s also married to Alexis, a Reddit co-founder…

