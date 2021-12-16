Sergio Aguero, 33, of Barcelona, has announced that he will make a statement about his future tomorrow, despite reports that he will retire.

Sergio Aguero, 33, of Barcelona, has announced that he will make a statement on his future tomorrow, despite reports that he will retire.

Following his chest problems in October, the Argentina striker is rumored to be thinking about retiring.

During a match against Alaves, the 33-year-old was taken to hospital clutching his chest and complaining of breathing problems and dizziness.

He was forced to take a break from work for at least three months while undergoing testing for a cardiac arrhythmia.

“@aguerosergiokun will give a statement on his future from Camp Nou at 12pm CET on Wednesday December 15,” Barcelona wrote on Twitter.

Joan Laporta, the president of FC Barcelona, will join the first-team football player.”

According to reports in Spain this week, Barcelona was finalizing plans for a sort of farewell ceremony for the forward.

Aguero’s ‘farewell act,’ according to respected newspaper El Periodico, will take place on Wednesday, the day after Barcelona plays Boca Juniors in the Maradona Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The friendly will be played in memory of Aguero’s father-in-law Diego Maradona, who passed away last year at the age of 60 from heart failure.

After a ten-year stint at Manchester City, where he became the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, Aguero moved to the Nou Camp in the summer.

Samir Nasri, a former City player, told French television last month that a former teammate had sent him a message confirming his retirement.

“A lot of sadness,” the former France midfielder said. “He’s a great guy and a great person.”

I’m sad because I don’t have a choice; I’m forced to do so.

“I know how much he loves the game, and I know how much it hurts him to have to leave it like this.

I admire him greatly.”

