Sergio Aguero is expected to be offered a role with Manchester City, as the legendary striker has received FOUR job offers just days after his shock retirement.

Sergio Aguero is expected to be offered a role with Manchester City, as the legendary striker has received FOUR job offers just days after his surprise retirement.

After being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia, Aguero broke down in tears as he announced his retirement from football.

After joining Barcelona on a free transfer from City in the summer, he has agreed to forego the final year of his £100,000-a-week contract.

According to Argentine outlet Ole, he may not be out of work for long, as Etihad plans to offer him a job as a global ambassador.

Aguero is a Manchester City legend, having scored 260 goals in 390 appearances, including the title-winning goal against QPR.

The club is said to believe that because of his iconic status, he will be able to connect with fans all over the world.

It’s still unclear whether he’ll take the job.

However, according to Spanish news outlet Marca, if he doesn’t, he has three other options.

Two offers are said to be on their way from Argentina, where he was born.

It is rumored that a position on manager Lionel Scaloni’s coaching staff is on the table.

Working for one of the national team’s youth teams is also an option.

However, if he wants to take a break from club and country, he can work as a TV pundit.

During a match against Alaves on October 30, doctors discovered Aguero’s heart problem.

“This conference is to communicate that I have decided to stop playing football,” an emotional Aguero said at a packed Nou Camp on Wednesday.

“This is a particularly trying time.

“I made this decision primarily for my own health, as a result of a problem I had a month and a half ago.”

“I was in good hands with the medical team, who did their best and advised me to stop playing.”

“So, about a week ago, I made that decision, and I want to tell everyone that I did everything I could to have hope, but there wasn’t much.”

