Sergio Aguero was a cross between a street fighter and a street artist, and he deserved more than this forced farewell.

Whatever romance demands, nothing ever ends without regret.

Aguero had to despise the conclusion as much as the ride.

By 2011, the Premier League had established itself as a global phenomenon.

Total television revenue for the league had risen from £50.7 million in 1997 to £1.1 billion in 2010.

Our remote controls had blurred the lines between football and other sports.

We saw more football than ever before, from more countries.

Sergio Aguero, on the other hand, felt like a breath of fresh air, a bolt from the blue sky.

Here was a player who was born in South America and raised in Spain, and who arrived in England at the age of 23 as if he had been born to play in our league.

Skill and speed were threats, but Aguero’s brilliance was hidden beneath his frame, in the gruff engine.

He fought, he forced, he dashed, he danced, he dribbled.

Despite his height of 5’8″, he ranked sixth in the Premier League for headed goals during his time in England.

Find Aguero something he can’t do well, and he’ll show you he can do it better than you ever imagined.

Return with me to August 2011, when Aguero made his debut.

He stands on the sidelines, waiting to be called upon as a substitute.

Fourth official Neil Swarbrick checks his studs and neck jewelry before whispering to Aguero, “Are you alright, mate? You OK?” It’s a sweet moment between superstar and layman, and it feels like a parent sending their child into the playground for the first time.

Aguero’s first goal is a textbook poacher finish, involving a deft, unspotted run to the back post to meet Micah Richards’ cross.

Over time, he learned to adapt to Pep Guardiola’s demands that he stay close to goal and be patient during the measured build-up play, which went against his South American instinct to be involved as much as possible.

Guardiola’s arrival came roughly halfway through Aguero’s Manchester City career, and many expected the two’s styles to clash; however, where class meets class, a solution is usually found.

The second objective is complete power.

With only tired, Aguero picks up the ball roughly 35 yards from goal.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Sergio Aguero was part streetfighter and part street artist – he deserved better than this enforced goodbye