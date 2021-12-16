Sergio Aguero’s cardiologist says a virus may have caused his career-ending heart problems.

Sergio Aguero’s cardiologist claims that a virus may have caused the striker’s career-ending heart problems.

SERGIO AGUERO’S cardiologist believes a virus is to blame for the footballer’s heart problems, which led to his retirement.

Roberto Peidro, who has been treating the Argentine since 2004, also stated that the 33-year-old will be able to lead a “normal life” despite having a small scar near his heart following a cardiac ablation.

Experts use live X-ray images to guide a small flexible tube called a catheter into a patient’s heart through a blood vessel so heat or cold can be used to treat the irregular heartbeat Aguero was diagnosed with.

“He has a very small scar in his heart area, less than a millimetre, which is why it sort of short-circuits and causes those arrhythmias,” Peidro, who began treating the Man City legend when he suffered palpitations 17 years ago, said in radio interviews in his native Argentina.

“We burned the area where the arrhythmias were coming out with a catheter.”

“We believe it will work well and solve the problem, but we advise him not to participate in high-performance sports that require a significant amount of mental and physical stress for several hours each day.”

“He’ll be able to participate in sports and lead a normal life, just like any other person.”

Footballers, on the other hand, live a different kind of life.”

“We burned that arrhythmia,” he said, referring to the striker’s problem in 2004. “But this one is completely unrelated and far less benign.”

The heart specialist, who insisted he was speaking with Aguero’s permission, shot down social media rumors that Covid, for which the father-of-one tested positive in January, or the coronavirus vaccine were to blame for his problems.

“The most likely scenario is that the small scar found is caused by a virus he’s had at some point in his life and was never detected,” he added.

“However, it is unrelated to Covid or the Covid vaccine.”

“I didn’t speak to anyone before Sergio announced his retirement because it was part of my professional duty of secrecy, but he allowed me to speak to the media and explain things.”

“His decision to retire from professional football was a team effort.”

“He was nervous, and the first thing I said when I saw the test results was, ‘If you were my son, I would advise you to go this way.’

“He accepted it, and Josep Brugada, the Barcelona-based cardiologist in charge of his care, spoke with him and his mother as well.”

“We decided it was best for him to retire from professional football, and it was probably the best decision.”

