Sergio Ramos is determined to finish the season with a trophy as his future is still uncertain

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is determined to pick up a trophy once the season commences after the global coronavirus pandemic.

Spain has been one of the hardest-hit countries from the virus, and as of April 28 had announced nearly 24,000 deaths – the second most in Europe.

However, LaLiga is taking a step closer to returning with footballers in Spain given the green light to go back to training from May 4 with an aim to kick-start the league in June.

Ramos, who has played a staggering 640 games for Madrid since joining from Sevilla in 2005, wants to add more silverware to his impressive collection.

‘Everyone’s health is not going to be put at risk. I am looking forward to playing again, returning to compete, playing in LaLiga and the Champions League,’ he said, via AS, while hosting Ramos UNICEF Day.

‘I am hungry to end the season with a title, but first, we have to wait for the people who know about all of this to make the appropriate decisions.’

Since joining from fellow LaLiga outfit Sevilla 15 years ago, Ramos has asserted himself as a Madrid legend.

The 34-year-old captain has won all there is to win at the Bernabeu, including four Champions League titles, as many FIFA Club World Cups and La Liga crowns, and two Copa del Reys.

Despite looking to add to his collection, Ramos recognises the severity of the current pandemic and encourages people to follow the government guidelines.

‘We can’t think that everything has already been achieved yet, the seriousness of the matter is still with us,’ the defender said.

‘We have to comply with the guidelines in order to end this virus and give scientists the time to find a vaccine.’

The Madrid captain’s current contract is set to expire in 2021 – seeing him wait anxiously as his future remains up in the air with Real Madrid still not opening talks.

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit the footballing calendar, Madrid didn’t view Ramos’s future as a priority despite his impressive trophy haul.

However, former Madrid team-mate, Fernando Redondo, insists Ramos’s time at the club is far from over.

‘Sergio has a lot of football ahead of him,’ he said of Ramos in an interview with AS.

‘He is physically gifted, and he has professionalism too. He’ll be the one who decides when to end his career.’

It has been reported that Madrid will be opening to extending his contract by just a year until 2022, but Ramos would like at least two more years at the Bernabeu.