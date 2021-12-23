Sergio Ramos is sent off for a brutal body-check in only his THIRD match for PSG, giving him a total of 27 red cards in his career.

Sergio Ramos is shown being sent off for a brutal body-check in only his THIRD match for PSG, giving him a total of 27 red cards in his career.

In only his THIRD match for Paris Saint-Germain, SERGIO RAMOS received his first red card.

Mauricio Pochettino only brought on the 35-year-old Spanish centre-back at halftime for the Ligue 1 match at Lorient.

Sergio Ramos has been dismissed from the team.

His professional career’s 27th red card.

After receiving two yellow cards in quick succession, the Real Madrid legend only lasted 41 minutes.

Terem Igobor Moffi had gotten the better of Ramos after knocking the ball past him, earning him his second yellow card.

Ramos pretended to be injured as he fell to the ground, but the referee was not fooled, and the veteran was given his 27th red card of his career.

Mauro Icardi saved the defender’s blushes by scoring an injury-time equalizer after Lorient broke the deadlock in the 40th minute.

Les Parisiens now lead Ligue 1 by 13 points, having won just one of their last four top-flight games.

Fans on social media reacted angrily to Ramos’ red card, which was his third appearance.

Following his free transfer from Spain in the summer, the player had been sidelined with a long-term calf injury.

“Sergio Ramos is back,” one Twitter user said of the former Sevilla ace.

He’s also trying to make up for lost time.”

“New team, same old Sergio Ramos,” wrote another.

“Hahaha, Ramos will always get a red no matter where he is,” a third added.

Meanwhile, one remarked, “Name a better duo than Sergio Ramos and the red card.”

“I’ll hold on.”

“What a shock…not,” this supporter simply stated.

When PSG takes on Los Blancos in the Champions League last-16, Ramos recently stated that he will “fight to the death” for his new team.

“Fate is capricious,” he said to Marca.

Another team should have played us, in my opinion.

“You are aware of my feelings for Real Madrid.

It’s now my turn to defend PSG, and I’ll do everything in my power to ensure a win.

“It was the team that took a chance on me.”

I’ll fight to the death for PSG.”

