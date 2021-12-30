Sergio Romero, the former Manchester United goalkeeper, is expecting his fourth child, while his pregnant wife flaunts her baby bump.

Sergio Romero, a Manchester United hero, is set to ease the pain of his Old Trafford exit by becoming a father for the fourth time.

The Argentine goalkeeper was instrumental in United’s 2017 Europa League victory.

In six seasons with Manchester United, Romero, 34, made 61 appearances and kept 39 clean sheets.

During the summer, he was released, and in October, he joined Italian club Venezia.

The newly promoted Venice side is struggling in Serie A, sitting just two points above the relegation zone.

However, Romero’s wife, Eliana Guercio, is about to give the keeper a new source of joy by giving birth to a baby son.

Eliana and Romero, both 44, married in 2008 and have three daughters together.

The Argentine artist shared an Instagram photo of herself with a visible baby bump next to a smiling Romero.

She added blue heart emojis to the caption, implying that they are expecting a boy.

“Mum to three beautiful princesses – Jazmin, Chloe, Meghan,” Eliana writes on the site.

Between 2009 and 2018, Romero won 96 caps for Argentina.

He joined United on a free transfer from Sampdoria and has only played seven Premier League games as David De Gea’s backup.

He did, however, play 12 times for Jose Mourinho’s side when they won the Europa League four years ago, keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 victory over Ajax in the final.

Eliana has previously chastised Manchester United for how they treated her husband while he was a player at the club.

“Sergio Romero worked hard for his club,” she wrote last year when he was denied a transfer.

They lifted the trophy with him the last time they won one.

“He helped the team reach four semi-finals before being benched and losing them all.”

“It’s time for them to let him go and return the favor.”

“FOR ONCE, RESPECT!!!”

