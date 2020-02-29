Serie A: Juventus-Inter shock and four other matches postponed – rts.ch

Five Serie A matches scheduled for this weekend, including the clash between Juventus and Inter Milan on Sunday, have been postponed to May 13. The decision was made because of the coronavirus epidemic that is currently affecting the Peninsula.

Besides Juventus – Inter, the matches concerned are AC Milan – Genoa, Parma – SPAL Ferrara, Sassuolo – Brescia, scheduled for Sunday, and Udinese – Fiorentina scheduled for this Saturday. These meetings were initially to be held in camera.

The five matches postponed this weekend have therefore been moved to May 13, the date on which the Italian Cup final was originally scheduled. This was set for May 20.

The latest report shows nearly 900 people infected in Italy by the coronavirus, which killed 21 people there.

afp / JBAL