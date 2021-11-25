‘Seriously WTF?’ – Watch Milan ace Saelemaekers’ incredible skill in an Atletico Madrid match that fans are baffled by.

‘Seriously WTF’ – Watch Milan ace Saelemaekers’ incredible skill in the Atletico Madrid match that fans are baffled by.

After the half-time whistle in their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid, AC Milan’s Alexis Saelemaekers performed a mesmerizing skill.

The versatile 22-year-old waited until the referee blew his whistle before performing a feat that most people could only dream of.

After the halftime whistle, Alexis Saelemaekers with the skill at the Wanda pic.twitter.comI7DpXvc6vt

Saelemaekers executed the ‘Akka 3000′ skill flawlessly.

Despite the fact that he didn’t succeed in the game, fans have dubbed the Belgian a “wizard.”

“I have watched this over 100 times and can’t work out how that is even possible,” one person replied to BT Sport’s tweet.

“Seriously WTF,” one football fan said.

A meme of Zidane with his hand on his head appeared alongside the tweet.

Some attempted to downplay the skill, claiming to have honed it in their own backyard.

“I do this every day in my backyard with my eyes closed, nothing special,” one responded.

Milan won the game 1-0, giving them a chance to advance to the knockout stages of the competition thanks to Saelemaekers’ skill.

The Serie A side is in third place in Group B, one point behind Porto in second place and 11 points behind group leaders Liverpool.

Saelemaekers attempted the skill full-time for the second time, and he succeeded.

However, the ball bounced off the pitch and struck Stefano Pioli, his own manager.

Given the massive victory his team had just achieved, the Italian was probably unconcerned.

However, Saelemaekers was beaten the next night.

Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool scored one of the most incredible goals of the season.

From 30 yards out, the midfielder sliced across the ball, fizzing it into the bottom right corner of the net.

In some angles of the replay, the ball appears to have never touched the ground.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.