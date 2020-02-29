Set signal ⚽️ .. Bein sport 1 frequency for watching Al-Ahly match and Sun Downs live in the CAF

The frequency of the bein sport 1 channel, Searches are increasing at that time on the frequency of the BN Sport sports channel 1, which will transmit the Zamalek match against Tunisian Esperance directly in the African Champions League, the match that takes place this evening at Cairo International Stadium, in the presence of more than 30 thousand of the audience, the fiery meeting Which awaits millions around the world, because of its great importance, after the white knight managed to beat Tunisia’s Esperance Sports last week and won the African Super Cup title.

Bein sport 1

The BN Sports Sports Channel 1 is one of the most important and best sports channels that transmit important and strong matches, in a large number of leagues, whether Italian, Spanish, Italian or English league, as it transmits some important matches in a large number of leagues such as the African Champions League The Champions League and the Asian Champions League, with the highest quality without interruption on many servers, where the channel provides broadcasts in HD quality, and the Qatar sports channel that provides sports programs in the presence of some big players.

The frequency of the bein sport 1 channel

The group of sports channels that Qatar Sports provides you with many important programs that operate 24 hours without media breaks, and also provide many analytical studios that work before the start of the game, in order to know the analysis of the match and know you on the opponent who will face the team Which supports, and sports programs are provided by a large group of big stars, the most prominent of which is Captain Ayman Jada, presenter of Studio and Ahmed Fawaa, and you can set the frequency now.

NileSat satellite frequency 11084 correction factor 6/5 horizontal.

Nilesat satellite frequency 12245 correction factor 4/3 vertical.

NileSat satellite frequency 12264 correction factor 2/3 horizontal.

Arab satellite Sat 12379 correction factor 6/5 horizontal.

The most important programs for me to sport 1 sports

The channel is presenting a program from Britain: It offers the English Premier League news, moment by moment.

The channel presents France football program: This program is concerned with providing the French League news and its most important matches.

The channel presents a program with Calcio: The program is broadcast weekly and is specialized in providing the latest news of the Italian League.

The channel presents the Sports Economic Program: It is a program specialized in providing economic matters for the big teams and the value of the profits generated by sports clubs.

The channel presents the Sports News program: It is concerned with providing sports news firsthand and broadcasts every hour to follow everything that is happening in the world of sports around the world.

The date of the match between Al-Ahly and Sun Downs

It is also worth noting that the match will take place between Al-Ahly and Sun Downs today, Saturday 29 February 2020, at 7:00 pm Saudi time, 6:00 pm Egypt time, 6:00 pm Palestine time, 6:00 pm Jordan time, 6 : 00 pm Syrian time, 6:00 pm Lebanese time, and the match will be broadcast on BN Sport 2, and Ali Muhammad Ali will comment on it.

Al-Ahly lineup against Sun Downs

Goalkeeping: Mohamed El Shennawy.

Defense line: Ahmed Fathi – Mahmoud Metwally – Yasser Ibrahim – Ali Maaloul.

Midfield: Aliu Diang – Amr Al-Sulaya – Muhammad Magdi “Afsha” – Hussain Al-Shahat – Junior Ajay.

The offensive line: Marwan Mohsen.

