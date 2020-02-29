Setién: «At the Bernabéu we will be a daring team»

The coach of Barcelona, ​​Quique Setién, insisted this Saturday in the press conference before the Classic, which will be “a daring team” at the Bernabéu, as were Betis or Las Palmas, in his visit to the Madrid fief when the He directed.

«As with Betis and Las Palmas, we will be a daring team. We will try to have the ball and attack, and to press and defend when they have it. We will not give up, in any case, to go for the game, as we always do, ”he said.

Setién wants to achieve his third consecutive victory at Chamartín, the fourth followed by Barça at home in the classics: «I would be excited to win my first Classic, and follow the extraordinary run that the club has been and that I have been there».

However, he said he was aware that, “when you go to the Bernabéu, in no case can you go quiet, even if you have won the previous two times.”

And, although Barça have won their last four League match and Madrid has just given up the lead by adding a point of the last six, Setién said that in this type of meetings “the past is forgotten and what is the present premium ».

“The reality is that I don’t trust the dynamics,” said the coach of the Barça team, who said he had “no doubt” that Zidane’s “is not a contemplative team” and will make things difficult for them. “It’s going to squeeze us, it’s a brave team, and we’ll have to walk very thin,” he added.

And it is that Quique Setién expects «a disputed match, matched and with alternatives» that will surely take the one that shows more success: «Sometimes, it does not even have to do with the merits, sometimes it is a matter of a few centimeters. I hope that we can play better and that we succeed.

The Santander was already at the Real Madrid stadium last Wednesday, seeing the victory in the Champions League of Manchester City of Pep Guardiola (1-2).

Asked if the City party and its subsequent talk with Guardiola could serve as a reference, Setién admitted that “up to a point”, because there are things that can not be applied with his team, although he hinted that he could leave with four means to dominate The center of the field.

In the Bernabéu, the Cantabrian coach can count on Gerard Piqué, who sprained his ankle against Naples, but “has recovered well, without any problems,” since the ligament was not damaged.

And also with Jordi Alba, who has recovered a week before the break he suffered in the right adductor before Getafe. “The truth is, it’s pretty good. The feelings are positive and all you have to decide with him is if he will start. Of course, he is confident. We will see the feelings he has tomorrow, ”he commented on the side. .