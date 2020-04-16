Several clubs seek to sign Yu after sacking by Guangzhou

Several clubs are willing to sign Yu Hanchao as a free agent after the Chinese international was sacked by the Chinese Super League (CSL) champions Guangzhou Evergrande for altering license plates, Chinese media reported on Wednesday.

Dalian FC, along with some other CSL clubs, are prepared to land the 59-capped winger, though it is not clear if he has been released from his contract with Guangzhou Evergrande, which expires in 2021, according to Titan sports weekly.

The Guangzhou side decided to sack Yu after police confirmed his offence.

The 33-year-old was fined 5,000 yuan (about 700 US dollars), his driving license revoked, and faces 15 days in police custody following a video emerging on Tuesday showing that he tampered with the license plate of his car at roadside.

Over the past two seasons, Yu, who joined Guangzhou in 2014 from his native club Dalian, had received offers from some CSL clubs, Titan said.

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) is expected to ban the player for his misconduct.

In September, 2019, his former teammate Zhang Lu, the goalkeeper of the national team, was expelled from the team and suspended from all football-related competitions for one year after he was found drunk driving.

Zhang, then skipper of Tianjin Tianhai, was sentenced to four months in prison for dangerous driving and fined 10,000 yuan (about 1,400 US dollars).