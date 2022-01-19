Several key Buccaneers players would have missed practice on Wednesday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not have a full practice session on Wednesday, but if they had, several key players would have been absent.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said today that center Ryan Jensen and right tackle Tristan Wirfs, who were both injured in Sunday’s playoff win, would not practice.

Sean Murphy-Bunting, a cornerback, and Ronald Jones, a running back, were listed as DNPs after missing the game last weekend.

Wide receivers Cyril Grayson and Breshad Perriman, as well as star linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, sat out the game.

