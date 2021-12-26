Several Premier League and EFL games have been rescheduled for Boxing Day due to Covid.

Covid has forced the postponement of a number of Premier League and EFL games on Boxing Day.

Following the rise in Covid cases, a number of grounds across the English Football League will not be hosting Boxing Day football.

Despite a number of games being postponed on Boxing Day throughout the Football League, there are still no plans for a festive firebreak.

“While acknowledging a number of clubs are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks and challenges, it is the League’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible,” the Premier League said in a statement shortly before Christmas.

The EFL’s message has been consistent: they will stick to the current schedule “where it is safe to do so.”

In reality, with more than a dozen matches canceled due to Covid outbreaks, this will be a Boxing Day unlike any other.

While it appeared that all nine Premier League games would be completed on time on Boxing Day, Liverpool’s match against Leeds was one of the first to fall.

Everton’s trip to Burnley was also postponed, as was Wolves’ game against Watford.

This comes after a spike in positive tests; in the most recent round of fixtures, six of the ten games had to be postponed, with all but one – Leeds’ 4-1 loss to Arsenal – taking place on Saturday.

The following is the complete list of Boxing Day games that have been rescheduled so far:

“We will continue to work with clubs, authorities, and other agencies to monitor the Covid-19 case rate and be prepared to respond accordingly,” EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch said last week.

“With club mitigation measures, widespread use of booster jabs, and Covid certification now required for larger crowds, we are confident that many fans will feel comfortable attending matches over the Christmas period, and we look forward to welcoming them.”

Following the rise of the Omicron variant, clubs from all levels of the football pyramid have stepped up their testing efforts.

Previously, all players and staff were required to participate in a weekly Lateral Flow Test.

