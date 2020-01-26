Sevilla 2-0 Granada: Hosts close gap to top thanks to goals by Luuk De Jong and Nolito

Sevilla closed the gap to the top of the LaLiga table after a comfortable 2-0 victory over Granada.

Luuk De Jong gave the home side the lead after just 11 minutes, before Nolito doubled the lead later in the first half.

Sevilla go five points behind joint league leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid, though the latter have a game in hand against Real Vallodolid on Sunday.

After an impressive performance at home to Levante in the Copa del Rey round of 32 in midweek, fans arrived full of hope that they would be celebrating another win at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

It did not take long for the home side to pick up where they left off as De Jong produced a clever header to break Granada’s resistance for 1-0.

A cross from the right from Jesus Navas picked out the Dutch striker and he redirected the ball into the top corner.

Before Nolito wrapped up the three points, Sevilla rode their luck and had VAR to thank for keeping Granada from getting back in the game.

After the referee awarded a penalty to the visitors soon after De Jong’s opener, the video assistant intervened to overturn the decision and home fans breathed a sigh of relief.

From there it was one way traffic as Nolito capped off a fine move to double the advantage and the result lifts the club above hapless Atletico Madrid.

Earlier in the day Barcelona fell to their first defeat under new boss Quique Setien as they were beaten away to Valencia at the Mestalla.