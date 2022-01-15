Sevilla are interested in signing Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz in a transfer… but are willing to wait until he becomes available for free.

Sevilla are interested in signing Blackburn midfielder Ben Brereton Diaz… but are willing to wait for a free transfer.

Sevilla, a Spanish giant, is prepared to wait for Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

As we previously reported, Sevilla inquired about the Chile international.

However, they believed his contract would expire in the summer and that they could get him for a low price.

Rovers have the option to pick up Brereton Diaz’s one-year contract option and keep the 22-year-old striker.

Unless there’s a massive offer this window or at the end of the season.

Sevilla, according to SunSport, is willing to wait until he is available.

Brereton Diaz wants to play abroad later in his career, and Blackburn are aware of this.

Today, Tony Mowbray’s side extended their incredible run to third place in the Championship.

Despite being reduced to ten men, they won 1-0 in Cardiff thanks to an early Joe Rothwell goal.

