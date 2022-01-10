Sevilla are preparing a new transfer bid for Manchester United striker Anthony Martial, who is expected to leave the club in January.

Sevilla are preparing a new transfer bid for Anthony Martial, who is expected to leave Manchester United in January.

After an initial offer was rejected, Ekrem Konur claims that the Spaniards will make a fresh approach to sign the striker on loan.

Martial has informed interim United manager Ralf Rangnick that he wishes to leave the club this month.

Sevilla’s first offer, however, was deemed insufficient by the Red Devils’ manager.

The LaLiga giants are reportedly putting together a new package in the hopes of luring Martial away from United.

Sevilla, on the other hand, is said to be unable to cover the entirety of Martial’s £250,000-a-week wages, as well as the loan fee demanded by United.

Newcastle made an audacious £30 million swoop last week due to Sevilla’s slow negotiations.

However, Martial has turned down the offer to play for the Magpies in their relegation battle.

Barcelona has also been linked with a new hitman.

Before the deadline, Ousmane Dembele is expected to be swapped for Martial.

And, despite the fact that Barca have only recently been able to sign £55 million Ferran Torres, Martial’s preferred destination would be the Nou Camp.

Rangnick, United’s coach, revealed on Friday that several players are considering leaving this month, with others dissatisfied with their lack of playing time.

“We have players whose contracts will expire in the summer,” he said.

We also have one or two more people who are under contract and want to leave.

“It’s about the players handling it professionally, showing up in training, showing up, and getting a chance to play.”

“If this isn’t the case, the player, club, and agents need to talk about it.”

I’m not allowed to say anything else to anyone.

That is something I will speak directly to the players about.

“With such a large squad, we had most of the players available in the last two games.”

We were missing three centre-backs against Wolves.

“In general, we had most of the players available, with the exception of Paul Pogba, and a few players who can play, three subbed, and a number of players who don’t even play or aren’t even in the squad.”

“It’s obvious, clear that those players are unhappy with the situation.

Every two or three weeks, I explain to players why they aren’t playing, and this is a problem in our team as well as other clubs.”