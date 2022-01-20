Sevilla has ‘REJECTED Newcastle’s £25 million transfer bid for Diego Carlos, as Tottenham joins the race to sign the in-demand defender.’

‘Sevilla have rejected Newcastle’s £25 million transfer bid for Diego Carlos, as Tottenham join the race to sign the in-demand defender.’

As Tottenham enters the race to lure Diego Carlos away from Spain, a £25 million bid from Newcastle has reportedly been rejected by Sevilla.

With the Brazilian centre-back eager to join the Magpies, Eddie Howe has made bringing him to St James’ Park a priority this month.

The 28-year-old is said to have already agreed personal terms with the Toon.

The defender is expected to be offered £110,000 per week by the struggling Premier League club.

However, they have yet to agree on a fee with Sevilla, who are holding out for more money.

“Newcastle’s proposed €30m [£25m] guaranteed for Diego Carlos has been turned down,” transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted.

“The Magpies are still pushing for Diego, and Sevilla wants to keep him, but the deal isn’t done yet.”

Newcastle is also said to be competing with another Premier League team for Carlos’ services.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Tottenham is said to be in a competition with Newcastle, according to the Daily Mail.

Antonio Conte is desperate to add to his squad before the end of the month in order to help Spurs finish in the top four.

AC Milan, another Italian giant, is reportedly considering a move for Carlos, according to the report.

Newcastle, however, remains the favorite to land the 2020 Olympic gold medalist.

Following the arrivals of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, Newcastle are determined to sign more players.

Jesse Lingard, a Manchester United outcast, is a serious target for the England international.

Meanwhile, the club has been linked with a loan deal for Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.