Sevilla has rejected Newcastle’s second bid for Diego Carlos, as the Spanish club tries to complete the deal before the Leeds match.

Sevilla has rejected Newcastle’s second bid for Diego Carlos as they try to complete the transfer before the Leeds match.

Following the £12 million signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, Eddie Howe is desperate for more defensive reinforcements.

But it’s a centre-back that Howe wants the most, and Sevilla has already turned down one offer for Carlos.

According to GOAL in Spain, a second and improved bid has been rejected, as only a ‘great’ offer from Newcastle would tempt them into selling.

The Spaniards are said to have already turned down a £25 million offer.

Before allowing Carlos to leave, Sevilla wants to make sure he has a replacement lined up.

However, the club is hesitant to sanction a deal in the winter market because they know finding a replacement midway through the season would be difficult.

They are adamant that a move for Carlos must be ‘on their terms’ or it will not happen, despite Newcastle’s insistence on a deal.

Sevilla, on the other hand, is under pressure to sell, with one player required to leave by June 30 after the club budgeted on the assumption of reaching the Champions League knockout stages.

Instead, a third-place finish in their group meant they’d have to start all over again in the Europa League.

After failing to sign Sven Botman from Lille, it has been claimed that Newcastle ‘insists’ on getting a deal done.

Following Lille’s rejection of the Toon’s £30 million bid earlier this month, a deal for Botman appears to be dead in the water.

However, the club is still hoping to sign a new centre-back as soon as possible, perhaps even in time for Saturday’s match at Leeds.

Carlos appears to be the number one target for them.

The 28-year-old has been a constant for Sevilla this season, guiding them to second place in La Liga with a game in hand, five points behind Real Madrid.

The Brazilian is said to have received a’sweet’ contract offer from Newcastle, but whether he is willing to forego a possible La Liga title race in exchange for a Premier League relegation battle remains to be seen.

