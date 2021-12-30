Sevilla ‘have little room to increase transfer offer’ to Anthony Martial in his bid to leave Manchester United.

Anthony Martial’s bid to leave Manchester United has been thwarted because Sevilla ‘have little room to increase transfer offer.’

MANCHESTER UNITED striker Anthony Martial has reportedly been dealt a setback in his bid to leave in January, with Sevilla reportedly unable to afford him.

The 26-year-old has informed interim manager Ralf Rangnick of his desire to leave Old Trafford next month in search of regular first-team action.

After only appearing seven times in the Premier League this season, his agent has already stated that his client wishes to move on.

Martial, a former Monaco star, was the subject of a loan bid from Sevilla, which is thought to have been rejected.

The LaLiga club was only willing to pay half of his weekly wage, and they were also unwilling to pay a loan fee.

United is said to only consider offers that cover his entire salary, and they are adamant that they should be compensated for his time away.

Julen Lopetegui’s team has’very little room’ to increase their offer to bring the player to Andalusia, according to Mundo Deportivo.

As they look to replace injured wingers Suso and Erik Lamela, the club is concerned that they may be priced out of a deal to sign Martial.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Sevilla may even be willing to give up on the Les Bleus international in favor of Tottenham’s Steven Bergwijn, according to reports.

Last week, Rangnick made headlines when he said Martial should forget about leaving because no clubs are interested in him.

“Yes, we talked on Wednesday,” he said.

We talked for quite a while.

“He told me that he’s been at Manchester United for seven years and that he believes it’s time for a change, to go somewhere else.”

“In some ways, this is understandable; I could follow his thoughts, but it’s also important to consider the club’s situation.”

“We have Covid times, and we have three competitions where we still have high hopes.”

“I told him that as long as no club is interested in him, and it should not only be in the player’s best interests, but also in the best interests of the club,” he said.

“As far as I’m aware, no other club has made an offer, and he will stay as long as that remains the case.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.