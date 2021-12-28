Sevilla have made a loan bid for Anthony Martial after the Manchester United striker confirmed his desire to leave the club in January.

Sevilla make a loan bid for Anthony Martial after the Manchester United star confirmed his desire to leave the club in January.

According to reports, Sevilla have made a loan bid for Manchester United’s wantaway star Anthony Martial.

It’s said to be a straight loan until the end of the season, with no buyout clauses.

According to Sky Sports News, United has yet to respond to the LaLiga side.

Sevilla, on the other hand, has been interested for some time and is hoping to complete a deal.

Despite his contract not expiring until June 2024, the France forward’s agent has already stated that his client wishes to move next month.

‘Forget about leaving in January because NOBODY wants you,’ Rangnick said last week.

He confirmed that the French international has informed him of his desire to leave Old Trafford.

Rangnick, on the other hand, stated that the Red Devils will only sell the 26-year-old if it is in the club’s best interests.

United is still involved in three competitions and appears to be in for a busy finish to the season.

“Yes, we spoke on Wednesday,” Rangnick said.

We talked for a long time.

“He explained to me that he’s been at Manchester United for seven years and that he feels it’s time for a change, and that he wants to go somewhere else.”

“In some ways, this is understandable; I could follow his thoughts, but it’s also important to consider the club’s current situation.”

“We have Covid times, and we have three competitions where we still have high hopes.”

“I told him that as long as no club is interested in him, and that it should not only be in the player’s best interests, but also in the best interests of the club,” he said.

“As far as I know, no other club has made an offer, and he will stay as long as that is the case.”

Rangnick was irritated earlier this month when Martial’s agent, Philippe Lamboley, went public with his client’s desire to leave before speaking with United’s manager.

With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo limiting his opportunities, the striker, who cost £36 million from Monaco in a deal that could rise to £58 million, has started only three games in all competitions this season.

This season, Martial has scored twice in ten appearances across all competitions.

